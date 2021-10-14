fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) Trading 6.8% Higher

fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO) shares traded up 6.8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $29.08 and last traded at $29.08. 100,980 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 4,695,295 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.24.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Roth Capital increased their price objective on fuboTV from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on fuboTV from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on fuboTV from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on fuboTV in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut fuboTV from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.56.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.00. The company has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.93 and a beta of 2.90.

fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.11. fuboTV had a negative return on equity of 66.67% and a negative net margin of 145.60%. The company had revenue of $130.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.43 million. The firm’s revenue was up 196.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that fuboTV Inc. will post -2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other fuboTV news, CMO Alberto Horihuela sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $2,475,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 1,150,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,960,098. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 13.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of fuboTV by 40.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,658,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,239,000 after buying an additional 3,095,688 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of fuboTV by 701.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,770,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,624,000 after buying an additional 7,676,428 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of fuboTV by 76.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,444,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,496,000 after buying an additional 1,058,665 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of fuboTV by 2,003.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,421,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,765,000 after buying an additional 2,306,692 shares during the period. Finally, Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of fuboTV by 118.2% in the 2nd quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 2,107,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,658,000 after buying an additional 1,141,339 shares during the period. 37.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

fuboTV, Inc operates as a digital entertainment company. It focuses on offering consumers a live television (TV) streaming platform for sports, news and entertainment through fuboTV. The company was founded by David Gandler, Alberto Horihuela Suarez and Sung Ho Choi on February 20, 2009 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

