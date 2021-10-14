Fuchs Petrolub (FRA:FPE) Given a €48.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €48.00 ($56.47) price objective on Fuchs Petrolub (FRA:FPE) in a research report released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on FPE. Nord/LB set a €51.00 ($60.00) target price on shares of Fuchs Petrolub in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €50.00 ($58.82) price target on shares of Fuchs Petrolub in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Berenberg Bank set a €58.00 ($68.24) price target on shares of Fuchs Petrolub in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Baader Bank set a €47.00 ($55.29) price target on shares of Fuchs Petrolub in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €51.00 ($60.00) price target on shares of Fuchs Petrolub in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €46.75 ($55.00).

Shares of FRA FPE opened at €32.20 ($37.88) on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of €32.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of €33.86. Fuchs Petrolub has a 52 week low of €37.40 ($44.00) and a 52 week high of €44.80 ($52.71).

Fuchs Petrolub SE develops, produces, and sells lubricants and related specialties worldwide. It offers engine and gear oils, central hydraulic oils, greases, shock absorber fluids, biodegradable lubricants; service fluids and dry coating products; multi-purpose/long-life, wheel bearing, food grade, and biodegradable greases; greases for plain and roller bearings, extreme temperatures, rail vehicles, machine tools, and central lubricating systems; gear boxes; and assembly pastes and greases in spray cans; slide way, hydraulic, refrigeration, compressor, machine, textile machine, industrial, turbine, and cylinder oils; and biodegradable, open gear, and chain lubricants, as well as release agents.

