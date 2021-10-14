Fuchs Petrolub (FRA:FPE) Given a €48.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €48.00 ($56.47) price objective on Fuchs Petrolub (FRA:FPE) in a research report released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on FPE. Nord/LB set a €51.00 ($60.00) target price on shares of Fuchs Petrolub in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €50.00 ($58.82) price target on shares of Fuchs Petrolub in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Berenberg Bank set a €58.00 ($68.24) price target on shares of Fuchs Petrolub in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Baader Bank set a €47.00 ($55.29) price target on shares of Fuchs Petrolub in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €51.00 ($60.00) price target on shares of Fuchs Petrolub in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €46.75 ($55.00).

Shares of FRA FPE opened at €32.20 ($37.88) on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of €32.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of €33.86. Fuchs Petrolub has a 52 week low of €37.40 ($44.00) and a 52 week high of €44.80 ($52.71).

Fuchs Petrolub Company Profile

Fuchs Petrolub SE develops, produces, and sells lubricants and related specialties worldwide. It offers engine and gear oils, central hydraulic oils, greases, shock absorber fluids, biodegradable lubricants; service fluids and dry coating products; multi-purpose/long-life, wheel bearing, food grade, and biodegradable greases; greases for plain and roller bearings, extreme temperatures, rail vehicles, machine tools, and central lubricating systems; gear boxes; and assembly pastes and greases in spray cans; slide way, hydraulic, refrigeration, compressor, machine, textile machine, industrial, turbine, and cylinder oils; and biodegradable, open gear, and chain lubricants, as well as release agents.

