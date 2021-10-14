Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Fuel Tech is a leading technology company engaged in the worldwide development, commercialization and application of state-of-the-art proprietary technologies for air pollution control, process optimization, and advanced engineering services. These technologies enable customers to produce both energy and processed materials in a cost-effective and environmentally sustainable manner. The Company’s nitrogen oxide reduction technologies include the NOxOUT, NOxOUT CASCADE, NOxOUT ULTRA, Rich Reagent Injection and NOxOUT-SCR processes. These technologies have established Fuel Tech as a leader in post-combustion NOx control systems, with installations on worldwide, where coal, municipal waste, biomass, and other fuels are utilized. The Company’s FUEL CHEM technology revolves around the unique application of chemicals to improve the efficiency and reliability of combustion units by controlling slagging, fouling, corrosion and opacity. “

Get Fuel Tech alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ FTEK opened at $1.75 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.96 million, a P/E ratio of -10.29 and a beta of 5.85. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.11. Fuel Tech has a 1 year low of $0.69 and a 1 year high of $7.04.

Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The industrial products company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.73 million. Fuel Tech had a net margin of 1.84% and a return on equity of 1.31%. On average, research analysts forecast that Fuel Tech will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in Fuel Tech during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fuel Tech during the first quarter worth about $31,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Fuel Tech in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Fuel Tech in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fuel Tech in the second quarter worth about $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.52% of the company’s stock.

About Fuel Tech

Fuel Tech, Inc engages in the development, commercialization and application of proprietary technologies for air pollution control, process optimization, water treatment, and advanced engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Air Pollution Control, Fuel Chem Technologies, and Other.

See Also: Understanding Options Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fuel Tech (FTEK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Fuel Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fuel Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.