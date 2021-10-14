Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Raymond James restated a hold rating and issued a $15.17 price objective on shares of Fulton Financial in a research note on Monday, July 26th.

NASDAQ:FULT opened at $16.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 0.84. Fulton Financial has a one year low of $9.91 and a one year high of $18.41. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.05. Fulton Financial had a net margin of 25.29% and a return on equity of 10.27%. The firm had revenue of $214.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Fulton Financial will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. Fulton Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.85%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FULT. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Fulton Financial by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 87,050 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,481,000 after purchasing an additional 4,590 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Fulton Financial by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 18,224 shares of the bank’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 3,294 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in shares of Fulton Financial by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 27,132 shares of the bank’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Fulton Financial by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 192,482 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,278,000 after purchasing an additional 4,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Fulton Financial by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,280,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $21,809,000 after purchasing an additional 147,383 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.97% of the company’s stock.

Fulton Financial Company Profile

Fulton Financial Corp. is financial holding company, which through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of consumer and commercial banking products and services. It offers checking account and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance and investment advisory services to consumer and commercial banking customers in the market areas serviced by the subsidiary banks.

