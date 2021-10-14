FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Lazard Ltd Issued By Piper Sandler (NYSE:LAZ)

Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) – Analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Lazard in a research note issued on Monday, October 11th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Harte now anticipates that the asset manager will post earnings of $4.59 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $4.55. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Lazard’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.47 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.02 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.15 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.14 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.72 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.02 EPS.

Get Lazard alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on LAZ. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lazard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Lazard from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.33.

NYSE:LAZ opened at $49.41 on Tuesday. Lazard has a 12 month low of $32.38 and a 12 month high of $50.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The company has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 1.54.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The asset manager reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $821.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $658.18 million. Lazard had a net margin of 15.75% and a return on equity of 57.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 51.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Lazard by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,659 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Lazard by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 27,775 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,256,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Lazard by 79.9% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,126 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in Lazard by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,927 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the period. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Lazard by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,598 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the period. 75.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Lazard news, CAO Dominick Ragone sold 19,892 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.54, for a total value of $945,665.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, President Alexander F. Stern sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total transaction of $4,095,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. Lazard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.22%.

About Lazard

Lazard Ltd. is a financial advisory and asset management firm, which engages in the provision of crafting solutions to the clients, including corporations, governments, institutions, partnerships, and individuals. It operates through the Financial Advisory and Asset Management segments. The Financial Advisory segment offers corporate, partnership, institutional, government, sovereign, and individual clients, an array of financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions, restructurings, capital structure, capital raising, and corporate preparedness.

Recommended Story: What is the operating income formula?



Receive News & Ratings for Lazard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lazard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.