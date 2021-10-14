FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Lonza Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:LZAGY) Issued By KeyCorp

Lonza Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:LZAGY) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp lowered their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Lonza Group in a report released on Tuesday, October 12th. KeyCorp analyst P. Knight now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.42 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.44. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Lonza Group’s FY2022 earnings at $1.59 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.80 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on LZAGY. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Lonza Group in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Lonza Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Lonza Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley cut Lonza Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Lonza Group in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.00.

OTCMKTS LZAGY opened at $77.96 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.56. Lonza Group has a 12-month low of $55.69 and a 12-month high of $86.31. The company has a market cap of $58.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.97 and a beta of 0.62.

About Lonza Group

Lonza Group AG engages in the supply of pharmaceutical, healthcare and life science products. It operates through the following segments: Lonza Pharma Biotech & Nutrition and Lonza Specialty Ingredients. The Pharma Biotech & Nutrition segment comprises development and manufacture of customized active pharmaceutical ingredients and biopharmaceuticals as well as formulation services and delivery systems.

