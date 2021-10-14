FY2021 Earnings Forecast for SilverBow Resources, Inc. (NYSE:SBOW) Issued By Truist Securiti

SilverBow Resources, Inc. (NYSE:SBOW) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti cut their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of SilverBow Resources in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, October 11th. Truist Securiti analyst N. Dingmann now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $9.90 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $10.00. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for SilverBow Resources’ Q4 2021 earnings at $3.06 EPS.

SBOW has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Truist raised their target price on SilverBow Resources from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities raised their target price on SilverBow Resources from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded SilverBow Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, September 11th.

SBOW stock opened at $29.00 on Thursday. SilverBow Resources has a twelve month low of $4.09 and a twelve month high of $34.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.34 and its 200-day moving average is $18.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $370.04 million, a PE ratio of 33.72 and a beta of 2.65.

SilverBow Resources (NYSE:SBOW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $69.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.00 million. SilverBow Resources had a return on equity of 47.32% and a net margin of 4.25%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SBOW. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in SilverBow Resources by 105.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in SilverBow Resources by 24.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 942 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in SilverBow Resources during the second quarter worth $51,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in SilverBow Resources by 1,301.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 6,781 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in SilverBow Resources during the second quarter worth $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.30% of the company’s stock.

About SilverBow Resources

SilverBow Resources, Inc is a growth-oriented independent oil and gas company. It engages in the acquiring and developing assets in the Eagle Ford Shale. The company was founded on October 11, 1979 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

