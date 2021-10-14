FY2021 EPS Estimates for AXA SA Reduced by Jefferies Financial Group (OTCMKTS:AXAHY)

AXA SA (OTCMKTS:AXAHY) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for AXA in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Kett now expects that the financial services provider will earn $3.04 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $3.14. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for AXA’s FY2023 earnings at $3.50 EPS.

Get AXA alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of AXA in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AXA in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AXA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of AXA in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of AXA in a research report on Friday, September 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS AXAHY opened at $27.32 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.91 and its 200-day moving average is $27.37. The stock has a market cap of $66.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.46. AXA has a twelve month low of $15.57 and a twelve month high of $28.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

About AXA

AXA SA operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and asset management services. It operates through the following segments: France, Europe, Asia, AXA XL, the United States, International and Transversal & Central Holdings. The France segment consists of Life & Savings and Property & Casualty activities, AXA Banque France and France holdings.

Read More: What is the QQQ ETF?

Receive News & Ratings for AXA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AXA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.