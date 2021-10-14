FY2021 EPS Estimates for Kering SA Raised by Analyst (OTCMKTS:PPRUY)

Kering SA (OTCMKTS:PPRUY) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Kering in a report issued on Monday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst F. Cereda now expects that the company will earn $2.93 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.79. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Kering’s FY2022 earnings at $3.34 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.80 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Kering from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Kering in a report on Monday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Kering in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Kering in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Kering in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Kering currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.00.

OTCMKTS:PPRUY opened at $75.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $79.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.77. The company has a market cap of $93.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.14 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.34. Kering has a fifty-two week low of $59.90 and a fifty-two week high of $93.44.

About Kering

Kering SA engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and retail of apparels and accessories. The firm offers apparel, leather goods, shoes, watches, jewelry, and perfumes and cosmetics products. It operates through the following segments: Gucci, Yves Saint Laurent, Bottega Veneta, Other Houses, Luxury Houses, and Corporate and Other.

