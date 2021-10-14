FY2022 Earnings Estimate for DS Smith Plc (OTCMKTS:DITHF) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

DS Smith Plc (OTCMKTS:DITHF) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for DS Smith in a note issued to investors on Monday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Hathorn now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.41 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.43.

DITHF has been the topic of several other reports. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of DS Smith in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of DS Smith in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DS Smith from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, DS Smith currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.75.

OTCMKTS:DITHF opened at $5.50 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.84. DS Smith has a 1-year low of $3.56 and a 1-year high of $6.11.

DS Smith Company Profile

DS Smith Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of packaging solutions. It focuses on the manufacture of sustainable corrugated case materials and specialty papers, providing recycling and waste management services, and plastic packaging that is reusable and recyclable. The company was founded in 1940 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

