FY2022 EPS Estimates for Trican Well Service Ltd. (TSE:TCW) Lifted by Raymond James

Trican Well Service Ltd. (TSE:TCW) – Investment analysts at Raymond James boosted their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Trican Well Service in a research note issued on Tuesday, October 12th. Raymond James analyst A. Bradford now expects that the company will earn $0.23 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.15. Raymond James currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating and a $4.15 target price on the stock.

Get Trican Well Service alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on TCW. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Trican Well Service from C$2.75 to C$3.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Trican Well Service from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$3.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 9th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Trican Well Service in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Cormark set a C$2.66 price objective on shares of Trican Well Service in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, ATB Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Trican Well Service in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$3.12.

TSE TCW opened at C$3.28 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$2.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$2.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. Trican Well Service has a 12-month low of C$1.12 and a 12-month high of C$3.29. The firm has a market capitalization of C$816.10 million and a P/E ratio of -15.47.

Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.07) by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$93.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$81.90 million.

Trican Well Service Company Profile

Trican Well Service Ltd., an equipment services company, provides various specialized products, equipment, services, and technology for use in the drilling, completion, stimulation, and reworking of oil and gas wells primarily in Canada. The company offers cementing solutions, including pre-flushes and spacers, cement plugs, lost circulation, cement design solutions, and laboratory solutions, as well as surface, intermediate, production, liner, horizontal, and remedial/squeeze cementing services; and cement pumpers, bulk equipment, and cement auxiliary equipment.

Featured Story: Day Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Trican Well Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trican Well Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.