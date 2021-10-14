FY2023 Earnings Estimate for Vimeo, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMEO) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Vimeo, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMEO) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Vimeo in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, October 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Thill now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.10 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.17. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock.

Get Vimeo alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on VMEO. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Vimeo from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Truist decreased their price target on shares of Vimeo from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Vimeo from $52.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Vimeo from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Vimeo in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vimeo currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.75.

Shares of VMEO stock opened at $30.41 on Thursday. Vimeo has a 1 year low of $26.22 and a 1 year high of $58.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.96.

Vimeo (NASDAQ:VMEO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $96.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.78 million.

About Vimeo

Vimeo, Inc owns and operates an online video platform for users to upload, share, and watch videos. The company's platform provides video player, collaboration, marketing, live streaming, analystics, hosting, and management solutions. It also provides Vimeo On Demand, an open self-distribution service that enables users to sell their works directly to their audiences and retain a share of the revenue after transaction costs; and Vimeo Create, a suite of tools for making social videos.

Read More: Understanding Relative Strength Index



Receive News & Ratings for Vimeo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vimeo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.