FY2023 Earnings Forecast for Gilead Sciences, Inc. Issued By SVB Leerink (NASDAQ:GILD)

Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) – SVB Leerink upped their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Gilead Sciences in a report released on Tuesday, October 12th. SVB Leerink analyst G. Porges now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of $7.49 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $7.47. SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Gilead Sciences’ FY2024 earnings at $8.04 EPS.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $6.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.15 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 55.94% and a net margin of 19.38%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a C$84.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.72.

GILD stock opened at $67.63 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $84.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.50, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.42. Gilead Sciences has a 52 week low of $56.56 and a 52 week high of $73.34.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.20%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is currently 40.06%.

In other news, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 13,610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total value of $986,725.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 30,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,187,977.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GILD. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 105,017,942 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,231,535,000 after buying an additional 754,213 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Gilead Sciences by 1.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 54,299,659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,739,075,000 after acquiring an additional 829,887 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox boosted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 56.9% during the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 28,961,844 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,994,313,000 after purchasing an additional 10,499,694 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 6.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,915,321 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,505,514,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244,015 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Gilead Sciences by 18.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,989,872 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $756,765,000 after buying an additional 1,702,366 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.04% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

