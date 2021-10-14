Gateley (LON:GTLY) Stock Price Up 0.2%

Gateley (Holdings) Plc (LON:GTLY) shares rose 0.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 240 ($3.14) and last traded at GBX 238 ($3.11). Approximately 21,342 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 100,021 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 237.50 ($3.10).

Several analysts have weighed in on GTLY shares. Shore Capital reiterated an “under review” rating on shares of Gateley in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 225 ($2.94) price objective on shares of Gateley in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating and set a GBX 225 ($2.94) target price on shares of Gateley in a research note on Friday, July 23rd.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 228.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 209.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.37. The company has a market cap of £282.11 million and a P/E ratio of 21.44.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 26th will be given a dividend of GBX 5 ($0.07) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.35%. This is a boost from Gateley’s previous dividend of $2.50.

About Gateley (LON:GTLY)

Gateley (Holdings) Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial legal services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, North and South America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Banking and Financial Services; Corporate; Business Services; Employees, Pensions and Benefits; and Property.

