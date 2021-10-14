Geberit (OTCMKTS:GBERY) Given Equal Weight Rating at Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their equal weight rating on shares of Geberit (OTCMKTS:GBERY) in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Geberit in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Societe Generale restated a hold rating on shares of Geberit in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating on shares of Geberit in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of Geberit in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Geberit from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Geberit has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of GBERY opened at $75.51 on Wednesday. Geberit has a 12 month low of $56.75 and a 12 month high of $84.67. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.30.

Geberit AG engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of sanitary products and systems for the residential and industrial construction industry. It offers installation and flushing systems such as installation systems, cisterns and mechanisms; bathroom system such as bathroom ceramics and furniture, showers and bathtubs, taps and controls, and shower toilets; and piping systems such as building drainage and supply systems.

