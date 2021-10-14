Gecina (OTCMKTS:GECFF) Raised to “Buy” at The Goldman Sachs Group

Gecina (OTCMKTS:GECFF) was upgraded by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Gecina in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gecina from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Gecina in a report on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Gecina in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Gecina in a report on Friday, June 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $160.17.

GECFF stock remained flat at $$152.00 during midday trading on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $153.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $152.41. The company has a market cap of $11.14 billion, a PE ratio of 63.33 and a beta of 0.81. Gecina has a fifty-two week low of $122.78 and a fifty-two week high of $163.00.

Gecina SA is a real estate investment trust, which owns, manages, and develops property holdings. It focuses on the acquisition of land, construction of buildings, financing of the acquisition and construction operations, and sale of real estate rights or properties. It operates through the following segments: Commercial, Residential, Student Residences, and Other Sectors.

