Genaro Network (GNX) Price Tops $0.0127 on Exchanges

Genaro Network (CURRENCY:GNX) traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 14th. Genaro Network has a market capitalization of $3.48 million and approximately $2.26 million worth of Genaro Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Genaro Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0127 or 0.00000022 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Genaro Network has traded down 16.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Genaro Network Profile

Genaro Network (CRYPTO:GNX) is a coin. Its launch date was September 27th, 2017. Genaro Network’s total supply is 650,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 274,171,061 coins. The Reddit community for Genaro Network is /r/GenaroNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Genaro Network is genaro.network . The official message board for Genaro Network is medium.com/genaro-network . Genaro Network’s official Twitter account is @GenaroNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Genaro Network is an Ethereum-based storage network, providing blockchain developers a one-stop solution to deploy smart contracts and store data simultaneously. One of the major components of the Hub is the Genaro Accelerator, a resident incubation and acceleration platform that supports the creation of the DAPPS that utilize the Genaro Network. It provides mentorship, technical expertise, marketing support, and community funding to allow the teams and projects to grow. GNX is an ERC20 token that powers Genaro Network. “

