Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) Stock Price Down 4.7%

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK)’s stock price fell 4.7% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $17.52 and last traded at $17.79. 4,642 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 867,688 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.67.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GNK. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.57.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $720.13 million, a PE ratio of -13.80 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 2.05.

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The shipping company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $84.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.51 million. Genco Shipping & Trading had a negative net margin of 13.53% and a positive return on equity of 5.87%. Analysts expect that Genco Shipping & Trading Limited will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 16th. This is an increase from Genco Shipping & Trading’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. Genco Shipping & Trading’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -114.29%.

In other Genco Shipping & Trading news, CAO Joseph Adamo sold 2,739 shares of Genco Shipping & Trading stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.34, for a total transaction of $58,450.26. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,189.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Cayman Gp Ltd. Ccp II sold 675,000 shares of Genco Shipping & Trading stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.09, for a total transaction of $12,210,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 923,739 shares of company stock worth $16,667,820 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GNK. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 33.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,985,351 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $94,124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240,650 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in the first quarter worth approximately $8,772,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 274.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,128,837 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $21,312,000 after purchasing an additional 827,586 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 36.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,230,412 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $42,109,000 after purchasing an additional 593,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Genco Shipping & Trading in the second quarter valued at $8,110,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.27% of the company’s stock.

Genco Shipping & Trading Ltd. is an international ship owning company, which engages in the transportation of iron ore, coal, grain, steel products and other drybulk cargoes. It operates through the ocean transportation of drybulk cargoes worldwide through the ownership and operation of drybulk carrier vessels segment.

