Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $960.02 Million

Equities research analysts expect Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) to announce $960.02 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Generac’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $981.47 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $940.07 million. Generac reported sales of $701.36 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 36.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Generac will report full-year sales of $3.71 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.69 billion to $3.74 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $4.47 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.33 billion to $4.67 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Generac.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $919.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $872.36 million. Generac had a return on equity of 39.62% and a net margin of 16.18%.

GNRC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Roth Capital increased their price target on Generac from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. initiated coverage on Generac in a report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $475.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Generac from $500.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Generac from $480.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Generac in a report on Friday, August 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $523.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Generac currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $441.53.

Shares of NYSE GNRC traded up $13.97 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $432.88. 18,298 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 795,983. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $424.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $382.63. Generac has a 1-year low of $198.85 and a 1-year high of $466.92. The firm has a market cap of $27.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 0.89.

In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $402.53, for a total value of $2,012,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Generac during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Generac during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Generac by 66.1% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 103 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. purchased a new stake in Generac during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Generac by 257.1% during the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 125 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.45% of the company’s stock.

Generac Company Profile

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment and other power products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac, and the impact of acquisitions that are based in the United States.

