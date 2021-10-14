General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Shares Sold by Wealthspire Advisors LLC

Wealthspire Advisors LLC lessened its position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 65.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,491 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,582 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $213,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills in the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills in the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills in the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors own 75.07% of the company’s stock.

Get General Mills alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on GIS shares. Citigroup upgraded shares of General Mills from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $63.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of General Mills from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $68.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of General Mills from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $57.00 to $51.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of General Mills from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of General Mills in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, General Mills has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.57.

Shares of GIS opened at $61.86 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.56. General Mills, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.96 and a 1-year high of $64.65. The stock has a market cap of $37.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.57.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 21st. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.10. General Mills had a net margin of 12.91% and a return on equity of 25.61%. The business had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.30 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.83%.

In other General Mills news, General Counsel Richard C. Allendorf sold 9,731 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.54, for a total value of $589,114.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 28,614 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.48, for a total transaction of $1,730,574.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 48,070 shares of company stock valued at $2,917,291. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. It operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

See Also: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS).

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.