Genesis Vision (GVT) Market Cap Achieves $15.87 Million

Genesis Vision (CURRENCY:GVT) traded 5.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 14th. One Genesis Vision coin can currently be bought for $3.59 or 0.00006246 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Genesis Vision has traded 2% lower against the US dollar. Genesis Vision has a market cap of $15.87 million and approximately $303,955.00 worth of Genesis Vision was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001742 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.64 or 0.00046397 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $135.41 or 0.00235885 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $55.50 or 0.00096684 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001743 BTC.

Genesis Vision Profile

Genesis Vision (GVT) is a coin. Its launch date was October 15th, 2017. Genesis Vision’s total supply is 4,436,644 coins and its circulating supply is 4,426,883 coins. The Reddit community for Genesis Vision is /r/genesisvision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Genesis Vision’s official Twitter account is @genesis_vision and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Genesis Vision is genesis.vision

According to CryptoCompare, “Genesis Vision is a private trust fund management. GVT is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that serves as currency in Genesis Vision's ecosystem. It is used for all investment operations and profit distributions. “

Genesis Vision Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Genesis Vision directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Genesis Vision should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Genesis Vision using one of the exchanges listed above.

