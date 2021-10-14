Genmab A/S (OTCMKTS:GNMSF) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $452.70

Genmab A/S (OTCMKTS:GNMSF) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $452.70 and traded as low as $430.08. Genmab A/S shares last traded at $441.62, with a volume of 317 shares.

The firm has a market capitalization of $28.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.16 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $452.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $417.58.

Genmab A/S (OTCMKTS:GNMSF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $319.66 million during the quarter. Genmab A/S had a return on equity of 13.05% and a net margin of 34.37%.

Genmab A/S operates as an international biotechnology company. The firm develops human antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its product pipeline include daratumumab, marketed as DARZALEX for the treatment of certain indications of multiple myeloma; teprotumumab-trbw marketed as TEPEZZA for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; and ofatumumab, marketed as Arzerra for the treatment of certain indications of chronic lymphocytic leukemia.

