Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) Stock Holdings Lifted by Blueshift Asset Management LLC

Blueshift Asset Management LLC raised its position in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) by 98.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,273 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,066 shares during the quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Genpact were worth $648,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Genpact by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,038 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $687,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Genpact by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 22,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $951,000 after acquiring an additional 1,643 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Genpact by 228.1% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 214,313 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,158,000 after acquiring an additional 148,995 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Genpact by 77.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 164,627 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,048,000 after acquiring an additional 72,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Genpact by 71.3% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,932 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.95% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Carol Lindstrom sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.49, for a total transaction of $100,980.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Balkrishan Kalra sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.18, for a total value of $250,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Genpact from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Genpact from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Genpact currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.00.

Shares of NYSE:G opened at $48.20 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $9.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.16, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.42. Genpact Limited has a twelve month low of $33.91 and a twelve month high of $52.75.

Genpact (NYSE:G) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $988.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $965.21 million. Genpact had a return on equity of 24.34% and a net margin of 9.28%. Analysts anticipate that Genpact Limited will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a $0.108 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Genpact’s payout ratio is presently 23.24%.

About Genpact

Genpact Ltd. engages in the business process management, outsourcing, shared services and information outsourcing. The company operates through the following segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance (BCMI), Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences, and Healthcare (CGRLH) and High Tech, Manufacturing, and Services (HMS).

