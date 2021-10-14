Geode Capital Management LLC Acquires 69,010 Shares of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,581,978 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 69,010 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NetEase were worth $180,917,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in NetEase by 4.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,527,858 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,826,836,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096,916 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in NetEase by 8.0% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,418,779 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $624,514,000 after purchasing an additional 402,962 shares during the last quarter. Genesis Investment Management LLP increased its position in NetEase by 7.5% in the second quarter. Genesis Investment Management LLP now owns 2,807,618 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $323,578,000 after purchasing an additional 195,605 shares during the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in NetEase by 0.4% in the second quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,355,477 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $271,469,000 after purchasing an additional 10,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC increased its position in NetEase by 3.6% during the second quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 1,619,533 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $186,651,000 after acquiring an additional 56,480 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on NTES shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NetEase from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of NetEase from $148.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, HSBC cut their price objective on shares of NetEase from $137.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.63.

NTES stock opened at $95.73 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $64.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.85, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.41. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.67. NetEase, Inc. has a one year low of $77.97 and a one year high of $134.33.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 30th. The technology company reported $6.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $5.46. The firm had revenue of $20.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.66 billion. NetEase had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 13.91%. NetEase’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $34.58 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NetEase, Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 14th were given a $0.24 dividend. This is a positive change from NetEase’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 13th. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.42%.

NetEase, Inc is an internet technology company, which premium online services centered around content, community, communication and commerce. It develops and operates some of the most popular PC-client and mobile games in China. The firm also operates some of the most popular international online games in China by partnering with Blizzard Entertainment, Mojang AB (a Microsoft subsidiary) and other global game developers.

