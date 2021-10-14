Geode Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 167,255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,991 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.22% of Markel worth $198,175,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Markel by 2.9% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 316 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the period. Parisi Gray Wealth Management increased its position in Markel by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management now owns 464 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $529,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the period. Rathbone Brothers plc increased its position in Markel by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 298 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Markel by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 965 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,144,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in Markel by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 97 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MKL opened at $1,270.15 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.43 billion, a PE ratio of 6.71 and a beta of 0.70. Markel Co. has a 12 month low of $913.04 and a 12 month high of $1,288.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,244.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,216.05.

Markel (NYSE:MKL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $19.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.45 by $3.69. Markel had a net margin of 21.04% and a return on equity of 5.90%. The business had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Markel Co. will post 60.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Anthony F. Markel sold 62 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,281.50, for a total transaction of $79,453.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Markel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,380.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th.

Markel Profile

Markel Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in underwriting specialty insurance products for a variety of niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment includes all direct business and facultative placements written within the company’s underwriting operations.

