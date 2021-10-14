Geode Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 167,255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,991 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.22% of Markel worth $198,175,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Markel by 2.9% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 316 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the period. Parisi Gray Wealth Management increased its position in Markel by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management now owns 464 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $529,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the period. Rathbone Brothers plc increased its position in Markel by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 298 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Markel by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 965 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,144,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in Markel by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 97 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.30% of the company’s stock.
NYSE MKL opened at $1,270.15 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.43 billion, a PE ratio of 6.71 and a beta of 0.70. Markel Co. has a 12 month low of $913.04 and a 12 month high of $1,288.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,244.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,216.05.
In related news, Director Anthony F. Markel sold 62 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,281.50, for a total transaction of $79,453.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Markel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,380.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th.
Markel Profile
Markel Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in underwriting specialty insurance products for a variety of niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment includes all direct business and facultative placements written within the company’s underwriting operations.
