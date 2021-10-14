Geode Capital Management LLC Has $173.84 Million Holdings in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,296,446 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,401 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.35% of Graco worth $173,840,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of GGG. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Graco by 316.5% during the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 354 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Graco during the second quarter worth $27,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Graco in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in Graco in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Graco by 110.2% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 555 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.54% of the company’s stock.

In other Graco news, insider Caroline M. Chambers sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.48, for a total value of $1,020,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Timothy R. White sold 2,565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.95, for a total transaction of $199,941.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 48,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,761,944.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.63% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Graco from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.60.

Shares of NYSE GGG opened at $69.42 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $75.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.45. Graco Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.65 and a 1-year high of $80.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. Graco had a net margin of 23.76% and a return on equity of 31.42%. The firm had revenue of $507.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $478.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Graco Inc. will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 18th will be given a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 15th. Graco’s payout ratio is presently 38.46%.

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Contractor and Process. The Industrial segment includes the Applied Fluid Technologies and Industrial Products divisions.

