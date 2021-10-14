Geode Capital Management LLC Has $192.60 Million Stake in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,602,922 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,496 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $192,603,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Globeflex Capital L P increased its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 2,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 9,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HSIC. Barrington Research upped their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Henry Schein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Henry Schein currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.50.

Shares of HSIC stock opened at $77.72 on Thursday. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.44 and a 1 year high of $83.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $77.20 and its 200-day moving average is $76.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.29, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.13. Henry Schein had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 15.86%. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.87 billion. Henry Schein’s revenue was up 76.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Henry Schein Company Profile

Henry Schein, Inc engages in the provision of health care products and services to medical, dental, and veterinary office-based practitioners. It operates through the Healthcare Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services segments. The Healthcare Distribution segment includes consumable products, small equipment, laboratory products, large equipment, equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical products, diagnostic tests, infection-control products and vitamins.

