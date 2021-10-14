Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases 21,777 Shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,060,236 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,777 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.89% of Zions Bancorporation, National Association worth $161,502,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ZION. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 2.9% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 21,463 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 47.9% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 6,806 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 2,203 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the first quarter valued at $694,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 67.8% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 46,040 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,000,000 after acquiring an additional 18,596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the first quarter valued at $404,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

ZION has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $56.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $57.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Zions Bancorporation, National Association has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.88.

NASDAQ:ZION opened at $62.14 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $10.07 billion, a PE ratio of 9.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a 50-day moving average of $58.08 and a 200 day moving average of $55.94. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 1-year low of $29.83 and a 1-year high of $64.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The bank reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.79. The business had revenue of $760.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $712.42 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 38.07% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 6.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. This is a positive change from Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.33%.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Friday, July 23rd that permits the company to buyback $125.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the bank to purchase up to 1.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About Zions Bancorporation, National Association

Zions Bancorporation NA is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking and related services. It operates through the following segments: Zions Bank, Amegy Bank, California Bank & Trust, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington.

