Geode Capital Management LLC Sells 225,279 Shares of Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX)

Geode Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 882,728 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 225,279 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.19% of Novavax worth $187,132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NVAX. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Novavax by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,670,660 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,416,249,000 after acquiring an additional 777,356 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Novavax by 462.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 225 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Novavax by 55.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,095 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,294,000 after acquiring an additional 2,174 shares in the last quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new position in shares of Novavax in the 2nd quarter worth about $163,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Novavax by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 9,112 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,935,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVAX opened at $166.39 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.14 and a beta of 1.62. Novavax, Inc. has a 12-month low of $76.59 and a 12-month high of $331.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $223.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $199.26.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.63) by ($1.12). The business had revenue of $298.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $370.80 million. Novavax had a negative return on equity of 150.88% and a negative net margin of 80.37%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.30) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Novavax, Inc. will post -8.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NVAX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Novavax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $246.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Chardan Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Novavax in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $249.00.

In other Novavax news, Director David M. Mott sold 24,961 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.90, for a total value of $6,312,636.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Gregory M. Glenn sold 2,409 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.43, for a total value of $518,970.87. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,098,908.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 174,223 shares of company stock worth $34,783,601. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

About Novavax

Novavax, Inc focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of vaccines to prevent infectious diseases. It provides vaccines for COVID-19, seasonal flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Ebola, and Middle East respiratory syndrome. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, MD.

