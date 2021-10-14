Geoffrey Richard Carter Buys 74 Shares of Sabre Insurance Group plc (LON:SBRE) Stock

Sabre Insurance Group plc (LON:SBRE) insider Geoffrey Richard Carter bought 74 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 201 ($2.63) per share, with a total value of £148.74 ($194.33).

Geoffrey Richard Carter also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Sabre Insurance Group alerts:

On Friday, September 10th, Geoffrey Richard Carter bought 69 shares of Sabre Insurance Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 218 ($2.85) per share, with a total value of £150.42 ($196.52).

On Tuesday, August 10th, Geoffrey Richard Carter bought 66 shares of Sabre Insurance Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 228 ($2.98) per share, with a total value of £150.48 ($196.60).

On Thursday, July 29th, Geoffrey Richard Carter acquired 10,000 shares of Sabre Insurance Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 234 ($3.06) per share, with a total value of £23,400 ($30,572.25).

Sabre Insurance Group plc has a one year low of GBX 193.40 ($2.53) and a one year high of GBX 290 ($3.79). The stock has a market cap of £489.18 million and a P/E ratio of 14.06. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 218.50 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 244.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were given a dividend of GBX 3.70 ($0.05) per share. This represents a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. Sabre Insurance Group’s payout ratio is 0.79%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SBRE. Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on Sabre Insurance Group from GBX 224 ($2.93) to GBX 199 ($2.60) and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Barclays cut their target price on Sabre Insurance Group from GBX 264 ($3.45) to GBX 261 ($3.41) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Shore Capital reaffirmed an “under review” rating on shares of Sabre Insurance Group in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Credit Agricole dropped their price objective on Sabre Insurance Group from GBX 320 ($4.18) to GBX 310 ($4.05) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th.

About Sabre Insurance Group

Sabre Insurance Group plc, through its subsidiaries, writes general insurance for motor vehicles in the United Kingdom. It offers its products through a network of insurance brokers, as well as through its own direct brands, including Go Girl and Insure 2 Drive. The company was founded in 1982 and is based in Dorking, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading: Fibonacci Channel

Receive News & Ratings for Sabre Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabre Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.