Geospace Technologies (NASDAQ:GEOS) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $8.78

Geospace Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:GEOS) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.78 and traded as high as $9.33. Geospace Technologies shares last traded at $9.28, with a volume of 9,034 shares traded.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.78. The company has a market cap of $119.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.45 and a beta of 2.04.

Geospace Technologies (NASDAQ:GEOS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $23.08 million for the quarter. Geospace Technologies had a negative net margin of 13.29% and a negative return on equity of 8.27%.

In other news, EVP Robbin B. Adams sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.50, for a total transaction of $26,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 3.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new position in Geospace Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $96,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Geospace Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $109,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Geospace Technologies by 28.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,955 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 2,898 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Geospace Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $175,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in Geospace Technologies by 94.6% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 26,731 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 12,997 shares during the period. 62.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Geospace Technologies (NASDAQ:GEOS)

Geospace Technologies Corp. designs and manufactures instruments and equipment used in the oil and gas industry for acquisition and processing of seismic data. It operates through the following business segments: Oil &Gas Markets, Adjacent Markets and Emerging Markets. The Oil & Gas Markets segments products include wireless seismic data acquisition systems, reservoir characterization products and services, and traditional seismic exploration products such as geophones, hydrophones, leader wire, connectors, cables, marine streamer retrieval and steering devices and various other seismic products.

