Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA) Coverage Initiated at William Blair

Investment analysts at William Blair started coverage on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Separately, HSBC assumed coverage on Ginkgo Bioworks in a report on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company.

Shares of DNA opened at $10.25 on Tuesday. Ginkgo Bioworks has a fifty-two week low of $8.90 and a fifty-two week high of $14.25.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks during the 3rd quarter worth $2,425,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks during the 3rd quarter worth $1,518,000. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks during the 3rd quarter worth $956,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.15% of the company’s stock.

Ginkgo Bioworks Company Profile

Ginkgo Bioworks platform is enabling biotechnology applications across diverse markets, from food and agriculture to industrial chemicals to pharmaceuticals. Ginkgo Bioworks, formerly known as Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK.

