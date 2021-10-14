Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.08 Per Share

Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 12th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.075 per share by the investment management company on Friday, October 29th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st. This is a boost from Gladstone Investment’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

Gladstone Investment has increased its dividend by 12.5% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Gladstone Investment has a payout ratio of 71.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Gladstone Investment to earn $0.88 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 95.5%.

Get Gladstone Investment alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:GAIN opened at $14.53 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $482.47 million, a P/E ratio of 5.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 1.55. Gladstone Investment has a 12-month low of $8.16 and a 12-month high of $15.26.

Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The investment management company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $18.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.83 million. Gladstone Investment had a net margin of 140.05% and a return on equity of 7.19%. Sell-side analysts expect that Gladstone Investment will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GAIN. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Gladstone Investment by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 162,236 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,337,000 after purchasing an additional 13,790 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Gladstone Investment by 100.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,485 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gladstone Investment in the 2nd quarter valued at $146,000. 12.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gladstone Investment from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th.

Gladstone Investment Company Profile

Gladstone Investment is a publicly traded business development company that seeks to make equity and secured debt investments.

Recommended Story: Market Perform

Receive News & Ratings for Gladstone Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gladstone Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.