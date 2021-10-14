Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.08 Per Share

Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 12th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.075 per share by the investment management company on Friday, October 29th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st. This is a boost from Gladstone Investment’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.
Gladstone Investment has increased its dividend by 12.5% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Gladstone Investment has a payout ratio of 71.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Gladstone Investment to earn $0.88 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 95.5%.
Shares of NASDAQ:GAIN opened at $14.53 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $482.47 million, a P/E ratio of 5.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 1.55. Gladstone Investment has a 12-month low of $8.16 and a 12-month high of $15.26.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GAIN. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Gladstone Investment by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 162,236 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,337,000 after purchasing an additional 13,790 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Gladstone Investment by 100.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,485 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gladstone Investment in the 2nd quarter valued at $146,000. 12.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gladstone Investment from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th.
Gladstone Investment Company Profile
Gladstone Investment is a publicly traded business development company that seeks to make equity and secured debt investments.
