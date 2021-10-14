Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $57.89.

GKOS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Glaukos from $94.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Stephens reduced their target price on shares of Glaukos from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Glaukos from $80.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. William Blair cut shares of Glaukos from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut shares of Glaukos from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 14th.

Get Glaukos alerts:

Shares of Glaukos stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $47.20. 355,678 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 508,590. Glaukos has a 1 year low of $44.37 and a 1 year high of $99.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $51.33 and its 200 day moving average is $67.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of -35.49 and a beta of 1.67.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $78.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.00 million. Glaukos had a negative net margin of 21.24% and a negative return on equity of 3.13%. Research analysts expect that Glaukos will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Glaukos during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Glaukos during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Glaukos during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Glaukos during the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Glaukos during the 1st quarter worth $55,000.

About Glaukos

Glaukos Corp. is an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, which focuses on novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders and retinal diseases. It engages in development and commercialization of therapies across several end markets within ophthalmology. The company was founded by Olav B.

Featured Article: Stock Symbol

Receive News & Ratings for Glaukos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glaukos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.