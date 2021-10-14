Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) versus Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) Critical Review

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) and Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) are both mid-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, valuation, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Glaukos and Inari Medical’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Glaukos $224.96 million 9.73 -$120.35 million ($1.15) -40.87 Inari Medical $139.67 million 29.55 $13.79 million $0.27 306.15

Inari Medical has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Glaukos. Glaukos is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Inari Medical, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

57.4% of Inari Medical shares are held by institutional investors. 8.6% of Glaukos shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 23.2% of Inari Medical shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Glaukos and Inari Medical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Glaukos -21.24% -3.13% -1.93% Inari Medical 12.02% 12.10% 11.02%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Glaukos and Inari Medical, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Glaukos 1 6 0 0 1.86 Inari Medical 0 0 5 0 3.00

Glaukos presently has a consensus price target of $58.43, suggesting a potential upside of 24.32%. Inari Medical has a consensus price target of $126.20, suggesting a potential upside of 52.67%. Given Inari Medical’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Inari Medical is more favorable than Glaukos.

Risk & Volatility

Glaukos has a beta of 1.67, meaning that its stock price is 67% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Inari Medical has a beta of 2.15, meaning that its stock price is 115% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Inari Medical beats Glaukos on 13 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Glaukos Company Profile

Glaukos Corp. is an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, which focuses on novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders and retinal diseases. It engages in development and commercialization of therapies across several end markets within ophthalmology. The company was founded by Olav B. Bergheim, Morteza Gharib, and Richard Hill on July 14, 1998 and is headquartered in San Clemente, CA.

Inari Medical Company Profile

Inari Medical, Inc., a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on developing products to treat and transform the lives of patients suffering from venous diseases in the United States. It offers ClotTriever for treatment of deep vein thrombosis; and FlowTriever, a thrombectomy system for treatment of pulmonary embolism. The company was formerly known as Inceptus Newco1 Inc. and changed its name to Inari Medical, Inc. in September 2013. Inari Medical, Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

