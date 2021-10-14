Glazer Capital LLC Cuts Stake in PWP Forward Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:FRWAU)

Glazer Capital LLC lowered its position in shares of PWP Forward Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:FRWAU) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 558,697 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,959 shares during the quarter. Glazer Capital LLC’s holdings in PWP Forward Acquisition Corp. I were worth $5,559,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FRWAU. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in PWP Forward Acquisition Corp. I during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PWP Forward Acquisition Corp. I during the 1st quarter worth $77,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in PWP Forward Acquisition Corp. I during the 1st quarter worth $99,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PWP Forward Acquisition Corp. I in the 1st quarter valued at about $99,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of PWP Forward Acquisition Corp. I in the 2nd quarter valued at about $101,000.

Get PWP Forward Acquisition Corp. I alerts:

Shares of FRWAU traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $9.86. The company had a trading volume of 500 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,632. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.95. PWP Forward Acquisition Corp. I has a 12-month low of $9.75 and a 12-month high of $10.22.

PWP Forward Acquisition Corp. I focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Further Reading: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRWAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PWP Forward Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:FRWAU).

Receive News & Ratings for PWP Forward Acquisition Corp. I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PWP Forward Acquisition Corp. I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.