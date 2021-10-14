Glazer Capital LLC Increases Position in Population Health Investment Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:PHIC)

Glazer Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Population Health Investment Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:PHIC) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 670,931 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,460 shares during the period. Glazer Capital LLC owned 3.11% of Population Health Investment worth $6,582,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PHIC. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in Population Health Investment during the 1st quarter valued at about $11,797,000. Governors Lane LP purchased a new stake in Population Health Investment during the 1st quarter valued at about $7,247,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Population Health Investment during the 1st quarter valued at about $5,278,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Population Health Investment during the 1st quarter valued at about $5,064,000. Finally, Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC purchased a new stake in Population Health Investment during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,915,000. 54.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ PHIC remained flat at $$9.81 during trading hours on Thursday. 45 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 58,521. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.79 and its 200-day moving average is $9.83. Population Health Investment Co., Inc. has a one year low of $9.64 and a one year high of $10.92.

Population Health Investment Co, Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

