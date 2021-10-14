Glazer Capital LLC Sells 277,480 Shares of Bright Lights Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:BLTSU)

Glazer Capital LLC cut its holdings in Bright Lights Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:BLTSU) by 26.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 763,011 shares of the company’s stock after selling 277,480 shares during the period. Glazer Capital LLC’s holdings in Bright Lights Acquisition were worth $7,691,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BLTSU. Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bright Lights Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $9,890,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bright Lights Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $6,485,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bright Lights Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $5,839,000. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Bright Lights Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $3,462,000. Finally, Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA bought a new stake in shares of Bright Lights Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $1,753,000.

Shares of Bright Lights Acquisition stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $10.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,822. Bright Lights Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.86 and a one year high of $10.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.06.

Bright Lights Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus for a target business operating in the consumer products, media, entertainment, and sports sectors.

