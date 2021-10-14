Glazer Capital LLC Sells 345,403 Shares of Biotech Acquisition (OTCMKTS:BIOTU)

Glazer Capital LLC lessened its stake in Biotech Acquisition (OTCMKTS:BIOTU) by 32.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 709,144 shares of the company’s stock after selling 345,403 shares during the period. Glazer Capital LLC’s holdings in Biotech Acquisition were worth $7,148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Biotech Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $98,000. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Biotech Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $99,000. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Biotech Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $198,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of Biotech Acquisition by 77.5% during the 2nd quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 22,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 9,618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Biotech Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $243,000.

Shares of Biotech Acquisition stock traded down $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $10.03. 553 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,115. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.02. Biotech Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.79 and a 1 year high of $10.95.

Biotech Acquisition Company does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

