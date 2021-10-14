Glazer Capital LLC Sells 750,429 Shares of Arrowroot Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ARRWU)

Glazer Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Arrowroot Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ARRWU) by 46.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 856,858 shares of the company’s stock after selling 750,429 shares during the period. Glazer Capital LLC’s holdings in Arrowroot Acquisition were worth $8,594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Arrowroot Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Arrowroot Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Arrowroot Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Coe Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arrowroot Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arrowroot Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $145,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARRWU remained flat at $$10.00 during trading on Thursday. 503 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 124,289. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.98. Arrowroot Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.80 and a 1 year high of $10.19.

Arrowroot Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Marina Del Rey, California.

