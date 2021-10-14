Global Gold (OTCMKTS:GBGD) Trading Down 50%

Shares of Global Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:GBGD) were down 50% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.88 and last traded at $0.88. Approximately 2,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 264% from the average daily volume of 550 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.75.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.29.

About Global Gold (OTCMKTS:GBGD)

Global Gold Corp. engages in the exploration, development and mining of gold, silver, and other minerals products. It focuses on the exploration, development, and production of gold at the Tukhmanuk property in the North Central Armenian Belt; and explores and develops Marjan North and Getik properties, as well as produces gold at Pureo property in south central Chile, near Valdivia.

Further Reading: Inflation

Receive News & Ratings for Global Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.