Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Shares Acquired by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) by 9,101.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 825,639 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 816,666 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $154,841,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 48.0% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 111,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,241,000 after acquiring an additional 36,216 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the 1st quarter valued at $790,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the 1st quarter valued at $389,000. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 268,578 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,140,000 after acquiring an additional 3,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 50.7% in the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 1,851 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Global Payments alerts:

GPN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Mizuho reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of Global Payments in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Global Payments in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Global Payments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $179.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Global Payments from $219.00 to $185.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $231.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $219.35.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey Steven Sloan acquired 2,946 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $169.87 per share, with a total value of $500,437.02. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 291,264 shares in the company, valued at $49,477,015.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Connie D. Mcdaniel acquired 1,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $173.48 per share, for a total transaction of $199,502.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 13,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,423,515.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders purchased 4,686 shares of company stock valued at $800,475 in the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Global Payments stock opened at $152.50 on Thursday. Global Payments Inc. has a 52-week low of $148.69 and a 52-week high of $220.81. The company has a 50 day moving average of $163.03 and a 200 day moving average of $185.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $44.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.16.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.14. Global Payments had a net margin of 10.83% and a return on equity of 7.70%. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Global Payments Inc. will post 7.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. This is an increase from Global Payments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Global Payments’s payout ratio is currently 16.64%.

Global Payments declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Monday, August 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to purchase up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Global Payments Profile

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

Featured Article: What is a Fiduciary?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN).

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.