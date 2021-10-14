Global X Health & Wellness ETF (NYSEARCA:BFIT) Trading Up 1.4%

Global X Health & Wellness ETF (NYSEARCA:BFIT) was up 1.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $28.67 and last traded at $28.53. Approximately 3,116 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 13,282 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.14.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.81 and its 200 day moving average is $29.19.

Recommended Story: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Health & Wellness ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Health & Wellness ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.