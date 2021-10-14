Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF (NASDAQ:SRET) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF (NASDAQ:SRET) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 134,400 shares, an increase of 186.6% from the September 15th total of 46,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 341,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF during the second quarter worth $73,000. CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF in the second quarter valued at $100,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF in the first quarter worth about $102,000. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF in the second quarter worth about $107,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF in the second quarter worth about $141,000.

Shares of Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF stock opened at $9.70 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.82. Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF has a 1 year low of $7.44 and a 1 year high of $10.34.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 6th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 5th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.19%.

