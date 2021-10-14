Globant (NYSE:GLOB) and trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) Financial Contrast

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) and trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, earnings, risk and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

86.0% of Globant shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.5% of trivago shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Globant and trivago, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Globant 0 0 8 0 3.00 trivago 0 5 1 0 2.17

Globant presently has a consensus price target of $303.25, indicating a potential upside of 1.35%. trivago has a consensus price target of $2.96, indicating a potential upside of 12.48%. Given trivago’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe trivago is more favorable than Globant.

Profitability

This table compares Globant and trivago’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Globant 7.15% 10.22% 7.27% trivago -9.28% -3.20% -2.60%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Globant and trivago’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Globant $814.14 million 14.79 $54.22 million $1.83 164.39 trivago $284.32 million 3.31 -$280.30 million ($0.13) -20.23

Globant has higher revenue and earnings than trivago. trivago is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Globant, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Globant has a beta of 1.31, meaning that its share price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, trivago has a beta of 1.75, meaning that its share price is 75% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Globant beats trivago on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Globant Company Profile

Globant SA engages in the provision of information technology services. It offers application development and maintenance, testing, and infrastructure management. The company was founded by Martín Migoya, Martín Gonzalo Umaran, Guibert Andrés Englebienne, and Néstor Augusto Nocetti in 2003 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

trivago Company Profile

trivago NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a global hotel and accommodation search platform. It also offers marketing tools and services for advertisers. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Developed Europe, and Rest of the World. The Americas segment comprises of Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Columbia, Ecuador, Mexico, Peru, the United States, and Uruguay. The Developed Europe segment includes Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Ireland, Italy, the Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom. The Rest of the World segment represents all other countries such as Australia, Japan, India, New Zealand, Russia, and Turkey. The company was founded by Rolf T.J. Schrömgens, Peter Vinnemeier, and Stephan Stubner in 2005 and is headquartered in Düsseldorf, Germany.

