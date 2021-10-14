GoByte (GBX) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $663.00

GoByte (CURRENCY:GBX) traded up 7.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 14th. During the last seven days, GoByte has traded 3.5% lower against the dollar. One GoByte coin can currently be bought for about $0.0575 or 0.00000099 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. GoByte has a market capitalization of $550,418.12 and $663.00 worth of GoByte was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Feathercoin (FTC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000038 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000439 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded down 16% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0293 or 0.00000050 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Unknown Fair Object (UFO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000525 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded up 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC.

UFO Gaming (UFO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

The Truth (UFO) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0309 or 0.00000053 BTC.

GoByte Profile

GoByte (GBX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 17th, 2017. GoByte’s total supply is 9,574,778 coins. GoByte’s official website is gobyte.network . The Reddit community for GoByte is /r/gobyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for GoByte is community.gobyte.network . GoByte’s official Twitter account is @gobytenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “GoByte (GBX) is a cryptocurrency based on Dash aimed at vendors to provide monetary services. GoByte features the masternode technology, which provides to the network near-instant and secure payments as well as anonymous transactions. The near-instant payments known as InstantSend technology, average at 1.3 seconds per transaction. The anonymous transactions known as PrivateSend technology, mix your funds through the masternodes network, making near-impossible to trace back the origin of the funds. “

Buying and Selling GoByte

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoByte directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GoByte should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GoByte using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

