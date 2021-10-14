Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.08 Per Share

Analysts predict that Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO) will announce earnings per share of $0.08 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Gogo’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.12 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.03. Gogo reported earnings per share of ($0.11) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 172.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gogo will report full year earnings of ($0.53) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.57) to ($0.50). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.27 to $0.71. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Gogo.

Get Gogo alerts:

Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.59). The business had revenue of $82.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.14 million. The firm’s revenue was down 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.05) EPS.

GOGO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of Gogo from $16.50 to $20.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gogo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Gogo from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Gogo from $15.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Gogo from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.10.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gogo in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,139,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gogo in the 1st quarter worth about $144,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Gogo by 101.9% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,784 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,405 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new position in Gogo during the 2nd quarter valued at about $710,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Gogo by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 126,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. 65.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GOGO stock traded down $0.38 during trading on Thursday, reaching $16.36. 4,270,330 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,319,502. The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.74 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.78 and its 200 day moving average is $12.12. Gogo has a 1 year low of $8.02 and a 1 year high of $19.23.

About Gogo

Gogo, Inc engages in the provision of broadband connectivity services for the business aviation market. It offers a broad suite of integrated equipment, network, and Internet connectivity products and services as well as global support capabilities. It also includes customizable suite of smart cabin systems for highly integrated connectivity, in-flight entertainment, and voice solutions.

Read More: Understanding Relative Strength Index



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Gogo (GOGO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Gogo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gogo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.