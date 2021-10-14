Good Gaming, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GMER) Short Interest Update

Good Gaming, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GMER) saw a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a decline of 95.9% from the September 15th total of 34,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,202,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of GMER traded down 0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting 0.25. 1,053,697 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,539,662. Good Gaming has a 52-week low of 0.01 and a 52-week high of 0.75. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of 0.33.

Good Gaming Company Profile

