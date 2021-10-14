GQG Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

GQG Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 222.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,437,671 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 991,782 shares during the quarter. Charter Communications accounts for approximately 3.0% of GQG Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. GQG Partners LLC owned 0.78% of Charter Communications worth $1,036,866,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sfmg LLC lifted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 2.8% during the second quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 4.9% during the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. lifted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 0.4% during the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 4,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,632,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 14.9% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 8.2% during the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. 69.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ CHTR traded up $9.65 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $705.88. The stock had a trading volume of 8,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 975,053. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $767.94 and its 200 day moving average is $714.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.98, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.01. Charter Communications, Inc. has a twelve month low of $572.46 and a twelve month high of $825.62.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $5.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.81 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $12.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.62 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 7.78%. Charter Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.63 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 21.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Charter Communications news, CMO Jonathan Hargis sold 7,254 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $764.94, for a total value of $5,548,874.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CHTR. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Charter Communications from $771.00 to $869.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Argus lifted their target price on Charter Communications from $775.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Charter Communications from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $848.00 to $665.00 in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Charter Communications from $750.00 to $830.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, TD Securities upgraded Charter Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,100.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $818.92.

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

