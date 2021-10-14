GQG Partners LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

GQG Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 25.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,425 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,167 shares during the quarter. GQG Partners LLC’s holdings in Nucor were worth $329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NUE. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Nucor during the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. FMR LLC increased its position in Nucor by 123.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 674,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,337,000 after purchasing an additional 371,876 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Nucor by 54.0% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 36,406 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,922,000 after purchasing an additional 12,759 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Nucor by 33.2% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,378 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,081,000 after purchasing an additional 9,559 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in Nucor during the 1st quarter valued at $269,000. 76.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Nucor alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NUE. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Nucor in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 target price on shares of Nucor in a report on Friday, September 17th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Nucor in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Nucor in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $114.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on shares of Nucor from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Nucor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.25.

In other news, insider Michael D. Keller sold 3,431 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.40, for a total transaction of $437,109.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO James D. Frias sold 5,736 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.63, for a total transaction of $554,269.68. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 313,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,282,392.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 139,814 shares of company stock worth $15,115,839 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Nucor stock traded up $2.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $102.50. The stock had a trading volume of 42,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,293,385. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The company has a market capitalization of $30.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $109.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.34. Nucor Co. has a one year low of $46.00 and a one year high of $128.81.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $5.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.81 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $6.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.24 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 11.70% and a return on equity of 26.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Nucor Co. will post 19.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.405 per share. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.50%.

Nucor Profile

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment comprises of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars; structural and plate; steel trading businesses; rebar distribution businesses; and Nucor’s equity method investments.

Read More: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE).

Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.